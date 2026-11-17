The Brief A 25-year-old man is charged with attempted murder and carjacking following a brutal attack on an Uber driver in Hopkins. Samit Apurva Patel, 25, allegedly told police he had "freaked out at something that's not there" following the attack. The victim, Mohamed Yusuf, was found by police lying in a ditch following the attack.



The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says there currently isn't enough evidence to prove that bias motivated a brutal attack on a Somali Uber driver in Hopkins over the weekend, despite concerns raised by community leaders who called for a hate crime investigation.

Hopkins attack charges

What we know:

Samit Apurva Patel, 25, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking for the attack on Uber driver Mohamed Yusuf over the weekend.

His family says the attack left Yusuf in a coma and the criminal complaint states the "prognosis for [Yusuf] is poor."

The attack over the weekend raised fears among the Muslim leaders and the Somali community that hate and bias may have been a motivating factor in the attack. On Monday, Muslim leaders called for the FBI to investigate the case.

Local perspective:

Minnesota doesn't have a separate hate crime statute. However, bias motivation can be used as a sentencing enhancement.

Prosecutors say that enhancement requires proving beyond a reasonable doubt both that the defendant committed the crime and that the crime was motivated by bias.

"There is insufficient evidence to prove to a jury beyond reasonable doubt that a specific bias was the motivation for Mr. Patel's actions," the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement.

What they're saying:

During a news conference on Tuesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty explained that it's often difficult to prove the motive behind a crime.

"All we really have was Mr. Yusuf's brother conveying that the conversation that he heard," said Moriarty. "If additional evidence comes in, we'll take a look at that."

"It's very difficult to get into somebody's head and figure out what the motivations are, which is actually one of the reasons why we don't have to prove motive in most of our cases," she added. "Because sometimes we just can't. So we don't have a motive right now. I think what happened at the parents' house gives us some glimpse as to what was going on here. But that's all going to play out once he makes a first appearance,"

Attack detailed in criminal complaint

The backstory:

In the criminal complaint filed against Patel on Tuesday, investigators say they first encountered Patel shortly after 1 a.m. after responding to a 911 call made by his parents.

The charges state Patel's parents requested a wellness check after he returned home appearing intoxicated, confused and showing signs of emotional distress and belligerent behavior.

According to his parents, police say Patel was concerned about a "strange vehicle that was parked outside their house in the middle of the street."

According to the charges, police would later determine the vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, belonged to Yusuf and had been driven from the scene of the attack by Patel. In fact, the charges indicate Patel seemed to drive to a gas station in Hopkins then back past the scene of the attack before heading home.

Mohamed Yusuf was attack and left in a ditch near the intersection of Hopkins Crosstown and Minnetonka Boulevard. (Supplied)

The attack

Local perspective:

Speaking with police, Patel was "visibly distressed" and "had difficulty communicating," the charges state. "He was incoherent and difficult to understand," police add.

Eventually, the charges say Patel admitted that he had "done a lot of f---ed up s---."

Patel initially claimed the RAV4 belonged to him but later acknowledged it did not, according to the complaint. Police say Patel told officers he had "freaked out at something that's not there" and added, "I am taking responsibility for it."

What they're saying:

Inside the RAV4 officers found a phone and learned that it was still connected to a phone call. On the other end of the line was Yusuf's brother, who had been on the phone with Yusuf during the attack.

The brother told police he heard Yusuf screaming in Somali and saying things like, "he kill me" and "I'm dead." The brother also told officers that he heard Yusuf say, "He is choking me with a belt."

When Patel first got into the vehicle, the brother stated he heard the passenger ask Yusuf what his name was. When he responded "Mohamed," the charges state the passenger replied: "F--, I don't like that name."

Police say the brother told them the attack seemed to escalate out of nowhere. According to the brother, he heard Yusuf's passenger become irate after demanding he make a turn instead of going to the intended destination – his home.

The charges state: "Victim's brother relayed that this portion of the conversation was normal and did not involve yelling, but things changed when the passenger told Victim to make a turn. Victim told the passenger that they were only two blocks from his house and asked whether he meant turning into the gas station. The passenger said, 'No, just turn. Do not go to my house, just turn here.'"

Shortly after, the brother said Yusuf began screaming.

Timeline:

Using information from Yusuf's smartwatch, police were able to backtrack to the spot where the attack occurred in the area off Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard. A police drone detected a heat signature, and officers found Yusuf severely injured in a ditch about 15 feet from the road, according to the complaint.

Yusuf was rushed to the hospital where he reportedly had "broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs, and significant internal bleeding from several organs that had to be removed."