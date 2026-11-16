Muslim leaders seek FBI probe into 'heinous' attack on Somali Uber driver in Hopkins

The Brief Muslim community leaders are calling for a federal hate crime investigation after a Somali-American Uber driver was brutally attacked in Hopkins. Family members say Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali-American Uber driver, remains in critical condition after being attacked over the weekend. Advocates say a comment allegedly made by the passenger during the assault has raised concerns about a possible hate crime.



Muslim community leaders are calling for a federal hate crime investigation into the brutal attack on a Somali-American Uber driver in Hopkins that reportedly left him in a coma.

Uber driver attacked

What we know:

Hopkins police say they responded around 1:20 a.m. to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, they determined an assault had taken place and the victim had been seriously injured.

In an updated statement on Monday, police said the injuries were "substantial" and "life-threatening."

Shortly after, police said they arrested a suspect who was found nearby. Police said over the weekend they determined the incident involved "an Uber rideshare interaction" and that the victim was the Uber driver.

Local perspective:

In a GoFundMe post over the weekend, the family of Mohamed Yusuf said the attack had left him in a coma and fighting for his life. On Monday, family members said Yusuf remains in critical condition.

The GoFundMe for Yusuf has so far raised more than $330,000 to support his medical care.

CAIR-MN calls for review of attack

Big picture view:

During a Monday afternoon news conference, CAIR-MN leaders said that reports from Mohamed's family have them fearing that hate was behind the vicious attack.

Advocates say Yusuf was on the phone with a family member during the ride when the passenger allegedly asked his name and said he did not like it.

What they want:

They are now calling on local authorities to review the crime for a bias motive and federal authorities to launch a hate crime probe into the attack.

Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR-MN, says dangerous rhetoric against Somalis has led to increased incidents of bias against the community.

What they're saying:

During Monday's news conference, local leaders condemned the attack and called out the harm caused by anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

"We know it did not happen in a vacuum," said Hussein. "We know it happened in an environment that has been created, festered and driven."

"We cannot act like violent words do not result in violent action," added Sen. Zaynab Mohamed. "I'm angry at the politicians who do s--- like this. I'm angry at the media, who continues to give it a platform. You have a responsibility to do good, to do better, to make sure people do not have to deal with stuff like this. This [man] was out there working for his family to earn an honest check. For him to be violated, to be left to die simply for doing his job because of his faith. Everyone is responsible, we all have a collective responsibility to do better, to do good."

A photo of Mohamed Yusuf from a GoFundMe (GoFundMe)

Suspect held on first-degree assault charges

What's next:

The suspect in the attack was booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause first-degree assault. Police say they are continuing to review the circumstances of the attack, including whether bias played a role in the assault.

Formal charges have not yet been filed in the case.

Police chief statement

On Monday, Hopkins Police Department Chief Brent Johnson said: "The Hopkins Police Department cares deeply about our community and is committed to ensuring that everyone who lives, works, or visits Hopkins feels safe and protected. Investigators are examining all available evidence and considering all potential motives, including whether bias played a role in the assault. Our responsibility is to follow the evidence, establish the facts and ensure that any criminal charges are supported by the investigation."

Mayor statement

Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon added: "The City of Hopkins extends our deepest sympathies to the victim and the victim’s family during this difficult time. As the Hopkins Police Department continues its investigation into this tragic incident, our thoughts remain with those affected and the broader Hopkins community.

"We ask for the community’s patience and understanding as investigators work diligently to determine the full circumstances surrounding this case. All of our investigators have been working non-stop to follow up on evidence and determine the facts. This remains an active investigation, and the case will be presented to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review. We are committed to ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation while supporting those impacted by this senseless act of violence."

AG Ellison statement

Attorney General Keith Ellison also posted on Facebook, writing: "There will be accountability for this horrific crime. My heart breaks for Mohamed, his loved ones, and our Somali and Muslim communities apparently targeted by this assault. Everyone should feel safe and be safe in Minnesota—no exceptions. Hate and violence have no place here."