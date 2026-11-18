The Brief Abdimajid Mohamed Nur is currently facing a 10-year prison sentence and is ordered to pay $48 million in restitution in connection to a Feeding our Future fraud scheme. Nur was sentenced to five years in the bribery of a juror as one of five people charged with attempting to bribe a juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash in exchange for an acquittal.



A man previously sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a scheme to steal federal pandemic funds under the Feeding our Future umbrella will serve additional time for being involved in a plot to bribe one of the jurors during his trial.

Feeding our Future juror bribery

What we know:

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur of Shakopee, Minn., was one of the first people charged in connection with the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in 2022, which has since grown to more than 80 defendants.

Dig deeper:

Nur was convicted at trial on 10 counts for his role in a scheme through Empire Cuisine & Market, a halal market in Shakopee, which was under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future.

Prosecutors said Nur and others laundered the money through shell companies and tried to make the funds appear to be money received for consulting services. However, at many of the Empire sites, no food was served, and at others food was actually being served by Shakopee Public Schools, court documents revealed.

Nur then spent the money he pocketed from the scheme on a $64,000 Dodge Ram pickup, a $35,000 Hyundai Santa Fe, a honeymoon to the Maldives, jewelry in Dubai, and paying to fake his way through online college — enrolling in Herzing University, an online college with a campus in St. Louis Park, then paying $12,000 to a website that promises to complete homework for students.

Feeding our Future juror bribe attempt

Why you should care:

In addition to the scheme, Nur is also accused of bribing a juror involved in his trial.

Nur has now been sentenced to 60 months, or around five years, in prison for his role in the bribery and three years on supervised release. He will serve five years consecutively with his 10-year prison sentence for his role in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Nur previously pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a juror as one of five people charged with attempting to bribe a Minnesota juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash in exchange for an acquittal.

In June 2024, Ladan Mohamed Ali told prosecutors during a plea agreement that the group had an initial plan to bribe "Juror 52" in exchange for the not-guilty verdict, for which she would be paid $150,000 for her part.

However, she began to worry whether she would be paid once the act was done.

She then lied and told Nur that she had met the juror in a bar, and that they would take the bribe in exchange for $500,000. Nur allegedly agreed to raise the money among the co-defendants.

Ali and Nur met in a Bloomington parking lot, and Nur handed her $200,000 in a card box, which was then placed in Hallmark gift bags to be delivered.

As part of the plan, Abdulkarim Farah — who was originally only supposed to record the delivery — insisted on driving Ali instead as part of an effort to prevent her from taking it all.

In the bag was $120,000 of the $200,000 that was supposed to be given to the juror — Ali kept the remaining $80,000 for herself, according to prosecutors.

The bribe money was eventually left at the juror’s home, and was later turned over to police.