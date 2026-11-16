The Brief Robert Forsythe, a former New Hampshire state legislator, faces multiple felony charges after allegedly opening fire inside a Minneapolis apartment building over the weekend. Armed with a semi-automatic rifle and wearing tactical clothing, Forsythe allegedly targeted a specific apartment, leaving more than two dozen discharged cartridge casings at the scene. Law enforcement tracked his Ford F150 to Illinois, where he was arrested near Chicago with four firearms, loaded magazines, and suspected drugs in the vehicle.



A former New Hampshire state legislator is now accused of opening fire inside a Minneapolis apartment building and then fleeing the state.

Gunfire shatters quiet Sunday afternoon

What we know:

Gunfire tore through the second-floor hallway inside a Bryant Avenue North apartment building just off Broadway, near the Cub grocery store, and within one city block of Ascension Catholic School, on Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video from the front entrance showed several people walking into the building together.

Court records state Robert Forsythe carried a large semiautomatic rifle in his right hand, and he and others in the group were seen wearing tactical or armored clothing.

A woman inside what appeared to be the targeted unit, told police she heard a knock, looked through the peephole and saw a man matching Forsythe's description. She did not know him, went to another room and then heard multiple gunshots before running to a nearby apartment to hide.

‘I thought somebody died’

What they're saying:

"I heard somebody, I thought somebody was beating the door up," one witness told FOX 9. "Come to find out when we looked in the walls, there were holes in the wall. Apparently, they're trying to shoot through somebody's apartment."

Fortunately, no one was injured.

"I was like right there and I heard the do- do- do- do-do do and I am like, 'Oh my God,' I thought somebody died," said another witness. "I am thankful. Thank God, thank God because man, nobody deserves to get took out like that. Or nobody even deserves that kind of violence towards their property or towards them, period."

How police tracked Forsythe

Dig deeper:

After the gunfire, police said Forsythe left through the same entrance door still holding the rifle.

Officers found damage to the second floor walls and apartment door, and crime scene workers collected 25 spent casings plus multiple bullets and bullet fragments.

City cameras and license plate readers led investigators to a black Ford F-150 with New Hampshire plates registered to Forsythe.

Minneapolis police then obtained tracking authorization and location data that showed the truck traveling east on I-90 in Illinois.

Court records say Illinois law enforcement stopped the truck near Chicago and detained Forsythe and a passenger.

Officers there seized four firearms, several loaded magazines and suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana from the truck.

Photos taken after the stop helped Minneapolis police confirm Forsythe was the man seen entering and leaving the building with the rifle.

Suspect's criminal history

Why you should care:

Minnesota investigators said New Hampshire authorities told them Forsythe has multiple domestic violence-related offenses on his record, and that he is under a protective order that bars him from having firearms.

According to court records, Forsythe is a former New Hampshire state legislator who resigned in August 2020 after being charged in a case that summer.

Local media at the time reported the charges alleged he "freaked out" and strangled an intimate partner after showing up at her residence intoxicated, and that the woman already had an active restraining order against him.

The complaint lists several previous New Hampshire convictions including simple assault, violating protective orders, endangering a child, and carrying a handgun without a license.

What we don't know:

Court records do not say why the specific apartment unit was targeted, how Forsythe knew the woman inside, who else was in the group seen on surveillance video, who let the group into a building residents said is supposed to be gated and locked, or whether the passenger detained in Illinois will face charges.