article

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has filed for divorce from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi.

The 37-year-old Minnesota congresswoman filed for divorce Friday in Hennepin County District Court, according to court records.

Court documents cited an "irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship," as the reason for the divorce.

Omar and Hirsi, 39, legally married in 2018. They have three children together.