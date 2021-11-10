U.S. Post Office holding job fair this week hiring before holidays

article

The United States Post Office sorting facility in Eagan is holding a job fair this week trying to hire nearly 100 employees ahead of the holiday season and to fill positions current employees are retiring from early next year.

The plant is hiring for positions ranging from mail carrier to machine operator to truck and forklift drivers. The job fair runs until the end of this week, during business hours, at the sorting facility in Eagan, 7272 Denmark Avenue in St. Paul.

"Honestly I think the best part of the job is getting to know the customers on the route. I mean, really, that’s what we’re here for, is to make sure that everybody is getting what they're waiting for waiting on; a birthday card or package or all that," said Craig Barrett, who’s been carrying mail for USPS for nearly 20 years.

Open positions include machine operators responsible for feeding machines that can sort up to 30,000 pieces of mail an hour.

"There is a great variety of work to do and the benefits are undeniably the best," plant worker Adam Stark said.

"I love working with the Post Office because of all of the benefits we have and it’s fun working around here," plant worker Suzy Tekle said. "It’s very interesting working at the Post Office and I love it."