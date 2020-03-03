U.S. AG Barr launches National Elder Fraud Hotline after 400 charged in fraud schemes

U.S. Attorney General William Barr launched a National Elder Fraud Hotline following a coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases that led to an "unprecedented" number of charges, according to the District of Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office.

As part of the sweep, prosecutors charged more than 400 people, a large jump from last year's sweep in which 260 defendants were charged. In the cases, the defendants allegedly took part in schemes that targeted or impacted senior citizens. The total loss from all the cases is allegedly more than a billion dolllars.

“Aggressive phone-based marketing scams, phony investment opportunities, imposter schemes – every day, across the nation, seniors are being bombarded by these types of attacks,” said United States Attorney of Minnesota Erica H. MacDonald in a press release. “We are honing our resources and leveraging our law enforcement partnerships to root out these fraudsters who are preying upon vulnerable older Americans.”

The National Elder Fraud Hotline will offer help to senior citizens who may be victims of financial fraud. Case managers will help callers report the suspected fraud to the correct agencies. The hotline's number is 833-372-8311.