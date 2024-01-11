Expand / Collapse search
U of M Twin Cities threats: Suspect apprehended in Chippewa County

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:19PM
University of Minnesota
FOX 9

Man apprehended after U of M threats

After making violent threats to University of Minnesota students and staff Thursday morning, a 41-year-old man was apprehended in relation to the threats. FOX 9's Rob Olson reports.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - People were asked to avoid the University of Minnesota (U of M) Thursday morning after threats were made towards people on the Twin Cities campus. 

According to a UMN Department of Public Safety SAFE-U Emergency alert, the department received a "specific threat" to shoot people on the campus from 41-year-old Joseph Mark Rongstad.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the suspect's home sheriff agency are investigating the incident, a SAFE-U alert said. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says it learned of a "social media post involving a threat to sheriff's office staff and students" at the U of M Thursday morning, and it has "actively responded and is investigating the situation."

In an updated SAFE-U alert, the university asked all non-essential or non-critical employees to work from home, and students are encouraged to stay clear of campus until the situation is resolved. Previously, the SAFE-U alert said the U of M Twin Cities campus was open, with all buildings accessible by UCards only. In an 11:21 a.m. update, police said: "Public Safety is monitoring the progress of the investigation and search for the suspect. The campus community is advised to continue to avoid campus." 

In a SAFE-U update at 1:02 p.m., the U of M said the Chippewa County Sheriff located the suspect "and have him contained in their county," so activities on campus have resumed normal operations. 

There was a heavy police presence outside the suspect's home. According to the Chippwea County Sheriff's Office, after a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody "without incident".

A large police presence, including a SWAT vehicle outside a home in Chippewa County. 

Rongstad's lengthy criminal history

In 2016, Rongstad was charged with trespassing and burglary of the mayor of Watson, Minnesota. The West Central Tribune reported in October 2016 that Rongstad was the former mayor of Watson. He pleaded guilty to those charges, court records show.

Rongstad was charged in February 2021 with burglary and criminal damage to property after he allegedly crashed a tractor into Watson Lutheran Church on Feb. 7, 2021. He was convicted of third-degree burglary in this case, court records show. 

His criminal history also includes traffic violation convictions, a felony drug conviction, driving while impaired, and a civil commitment for being mentally ill. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.