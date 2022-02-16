U of M police catch, charge man suspected of filming students in shower

article

A "Peeping Tom" incident that allegedly happened in a University of Minnesota bathroom has led to a suspect being arrested and charged.

Deontre Mason, 25, of Knoxville, Tennessee, has been charged with one count of interfering with privacy at a hotel, tan booth, or other place – gaze, stare or peep – from a window or aperture.

According to a complaint filed in Hennepin County, at around 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 13, a victim was using the restroom in Frontier Hall to take a shower when a male intruder – believed to be Mason – attempted to peer under to see her. After being asked what he was doing there, he ran off.

In the complaint the University of Minnesota Police Department said investigators identified Mason as a suspect based on rental car records after being able to track him using surveillance video to where he was parked in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

Mason is suspected in several incidents at university residence halls this month, including attempting to film a student in the shower with a cell phone.

