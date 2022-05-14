U of M holds commencement ceremony for students who graduated during the pandemic

During the pandemic, many University of Minnesota graduates went without in-person commencement ceremonies to recognize the years of hard work they put in the classroom.

But on Saturday, families from the College of Liberal Arts were invited back for a special ceremony; only for graduates from previous school years: the classes of 2021, 2020 and 2019.

"We’re here today because these students finished their degree under remarkable circumstances and we want to take time to celebrate that," Sara Danzinger of the College of Liberal Arts commencement committee said.

Abbie Bailey’s daughter Kelsey Bailey had her commencement on her patio last May. This May, the family was back on campus for the real deal.

"I really appreciate it, I really appreciate it," mother Abbie Bailey said. "I’m a Minnetonka mom. I wanted to be here, I needed something for Facebook."

For the last few years, the only other option was a virtual ceremony…and for many, that just wasn’t the same.

"Two years later and it’s finally happening," 2020 fine arts graduate Angie Borowski added. "It’s a big day, it’s a huge accomplishment."