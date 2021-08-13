U of M Board of Regents endorses COVID-19 vaccine requirement, pending FDA approval

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved the decision to require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval.

U of M President Joan Gabel made the announcement earlier this week. More details on the timing of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement will be released at at later time.

Medical and religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate will be allowed.

According to a university spokesman, the U of M is requiring its 26,000-person workforce to be vaccinated or face testing at a frequency yet to be determined.