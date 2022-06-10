University of Minnesota approves tuition increases on campuses
(FOX 9) - With only one no vote, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Friday approved a tuition hike across the University of Minnesota's campuses.
Undergraduate tuition will go up by 3.5% on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses next school year, and will increase 1.75% in Duluth, Crookston and Morris.
For state residents on the Twin Cities campus, that's $474 extra per year. For out of state students, it's an additional $1,124 a year.
On the Twin Cities campus, in-state tuition will be $13,532 next school year and $33,246 for out of state students.
The 3.5% increase is smaller than the 8.7% inflation rate in the Twin Cities.
