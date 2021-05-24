1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured after being hit by car in downtown Minneapolis

article

One pedestrian has died and another is in critical condition after they were hit by a car following a two-vehicle crash, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says at 5:42 p.m., officials responded to the "very serious accident" at S 10th Street and S Marquette Avenue.

According to preliminary investigation, a vehicle was headed northbound on Marquette, ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle heading eastbound on 10th. One of the vehicles spun around and hit two pedestrians walking in the road, sending them both through the plate glass window of a nearby storefront.

Drugs and alcohol may be contributing factors in the crash.

An ambulance took both pedestrians to Hennepin County Medical Center, where one man later died. Another man is still in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.