Two inmate stabbings under investigation at Oak Park Heights prison

Two separate stabbings are under investigation at the Oak Park Heights prison, according to an official with the Department of Corrections.

The first incident happened Monday at 1:08 p.m. during which two inmates stabbed another inmate. The inmate, who was attacked, went to the hospital, but has since returned to the prison.

A second stabbing happened shortly after the first incident. During this incident, which happened in a different part of the prison, one inmate attacked another inmate.

While the prison is not on lockdown, some programming was modified.

Last week, an assault between two inmates, sent one to the hospital.