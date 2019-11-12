Inmate-on-inmate assault at Oak Park Heights prison lands 1 in hospital

A 59-year-old prison inmate at MCF-Oak Park Heights suffered potentially life-threatening injuries Friday after being assaulted by a 22-year-old at the facility’s canteen.

According to the Department of Corrections, the 22-year-old punched the victim, who hit his head while falling. Then, the suspect kicked the 59-year-old in the head and face several times.

The 22-year-old’s motive is unknown at this time. He was secured by responding officers without incident and is being held in administrative segregation until the investigation is over.

The victim was found unresponsive and was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for his injuries.

MCF-Oak Park Heights is the state’s maximum security prison that houses up to 473 inmates.