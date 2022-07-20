Two dead bodies found inside Burnsville apartment

Police say they are investigating the death of two people who were found dead inside a Burnsville apartment after a welfare check.

The Burnsville police department said they responded to the call Tuesday afternoon and entered a locked apartment. Once inside, officers discovered the bodies of a male and female, who appeared to have been deceased for some time.

During the investigation, officers said they did not find any signs of foul play or criminal activity.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release additional information once the manner of death is determined.