Two carjackings reported in Dinkytown Sunday night

Minneapolis police are investigating two separate carjackings in three hours near the University of Minnesota campus Sunday night.

At around 8:35 p.m. suspects armed with a handgun took a victim’s Volvo V60 at 8th Street and 13th Avenue Southeast.

Later on around 10:59 p.m. at 7th Street and 13th Ave Southeast the two suspects arrived in a Black Ford Edge pulled a victim from a car and took a Chevrolet Cruz.

Limited information is known about the suspects in both cases, but they remain active investigations.

According to the MPD’s DataSource crime dashboard, there have been 109 carjackings in 2022 so far, compared to 81 YTD in 2021 – an increase of 34.6 percent.

There have been 32 carjackings in the past 28 days, compared to 25 last year in the same 28-day period – up 28 percent.