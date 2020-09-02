Two adults, one carrying a baby, escape burning Maserati after fleeing police in St. Paul

Police in are investigating after a man and a woman carrying a baby walked away from a Maserati that allegedly crashed after fleeing a traffic stop.

Wednesday morning, St. Paul Police say officers were involved in a traffic stop near Lexington Parkway North and West Seminary Avenue. When officers approached the car, the driver sped off.

Officers did not pursue the car and instead radioed other squads about the situation.

Shortly after the car fled, 911 calls came in about a possible vehicle fire near Lexington and Estrabrook Drive in Como Regional Park.

Responding officers found the Maserati had hit a light pole and a stop sign and was on fire. Witnesses said a man and a woman carrying a baby had fled the scene.

Inside the car officers found what they believe to be marijuana, ecstasy and a large amount of cash.

The woman was located a short distance from the scene. Neither she nor the baby was injured.

Police then located a 23-year-old man who was taken into custody without incident. The man told the officers he had a concussion and that he had been shot in Minneapolis the previous week.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.