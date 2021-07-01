Twins host 'Welcome Back Week' with 100% capacity at Target Field starting Monday

Monday, Target Field will operate at 100 percent capacity for the first time in 636 days when the team welcomes the first place White Sox to town.

Next week’s series will be part of "Welcome Back Week" at Target Field with a week-long schedule of promotions, theme nights and special events.

"It has been a long and sometimes unfathomable road from October 2019 to today. We cannot wait to fully remove all barriers and come together with our incredible fans and community to celebrate each other, Twins baseball and our shared Target Field experience," said team President Dave St. Peter.

The White Sox will be in town from July 5-7 and the Tigers will come to Target Field from July 8-11.

Monday night will feature an "All You Can Eat" promotion throughout the ballpark, a pregame party at Gate 34 and Minnesota Lynx Night.

Tuesday, the club will celebrate Pride Night. Friday will feature the usual Friday Night Fireworks and the first 10,000 fans will receive a Baby Blue Twins Replica jersey. Saturday’s giveaway will be the 30 Home Run "Bomba Club" Bobblehead. The first 10,000 fans at the park on Sunday will receive a magnet schedule.

For a full list of promotions for Welcome Back Week, visit the Twins website.