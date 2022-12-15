Twin Cities school supplies food, coats to families in need ahead of holidays

A Twin Cities charter school is doing its part to help families in need this holiday season.

The Minnesota Internship Center (M-N-I-C) High School in north Minneapolis is gearing up for its first annual Holidaze event. Students and staff at the high school will give away food, toys, and new and gently worn coats ahead of the holidays.

With rising costs, school leaders say they are seeing an increased demand for goods this school year.

"What I hope is for many families to feel a lot better, a lot safer, a lot warmer and for them to know that our community is out there for them, for the people, and the people have a community place where they can come and feel good," said M-N-I-C Connection Specialist, Raheem Tyner.

The Holidaze event will take place on Dec. 21 in north Minneapolis. Target and HyVee are among several sponsors of the event. Santa Claus will also be on hand for photos. M-N-I-C opened its doors nearly 20 years ago.

The charter school serves nearly 500 inner-city youth across the metro. For more information on the event, click here.