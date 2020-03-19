Twin Cities, Rochester YMCAs still have 500 openings for early childhood care

The Greater Twin Cities and Rochester area YMCAs have 500 openings for early childhood child care amid the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced this week.

The YMCA said its 10 locations have about 500 openings that can be filled by children displaced by cancelled schools this month.

Parents can register at the YMCA’s preschool and childcare website or simply show up in the morning at the location, where YMCA staff can register students in about 30 minutes.

Health care employee child care and senior care

In addition to the 500 early childhood openings, the YMCA said it will provide child care the health care employees, first responders and critical workers.

Plus, the group is helping provide wellness checks to seniors and partnering with local businesses and nonprofits to give seniors and youth access to food during the crisis.

Youth Resource Line

Along with the 500 openings, the YMCA also announced its Youth Resource Line is still open during the community crisis. The phone line is for youth and young adults facing homelessness, eviction, unemployment and other ailments. You can reach that line at 763-493-3052.