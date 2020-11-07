Minneapolis residents take to the streets celebrating Biden victory

Minneapolis residents took to the streets to celebrate after Joe Biden was elected the next President of the United States.

Saturday morning, Joe Biden became the projected winner after he got 20 more electoral votes from Pennsylvania, pushing his total to 284 — crossing the 270 Electoral Vote threshold needed.

Minneapolis community members took to the streets to celebrate the news, waving flags, honking horns, and playing music in areas like 38th and Chicago Avenue, as well as outside the former Minneapolis Police Third Precinct building.