Twin Cities public safety officials amp up patrols during Inauguration week

Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
(FOX 9) - As more safety plans are shared, Minnesotans are getting a better idea of what to expect around the Minnesota Capitol in the days leading up to the Inauguration.

On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard to help with state and local law enforcement as they work to protect the state capitol. 

Public safety officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul are increasing patrols during Inauguration week following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

It follows reports of warnings from the FBI of armed protests planned for all 50 state capitols ahead of inauguration day.

The governor said there will be increased state patrol presence, and that DNR conservation officers will also be working with the National Guard. The guard also said that soldiers from their Monticello-based military police company could be on duty as soon as this weekend.

The St. Paul police chief also shared Wednesday that while they are not aware of any verified threats, they do have a special operations unit that is ready to go. The department will also have more officers on the streets. 

Across the river in Minneapolis, the full city council was briefed in a closed session. Officials said more than a dozen other city leaders were there, too, including the mayor, police chief and city attorney.

And while no specific threats were shared, city leadership said they’re continuing to monitor any threats that could come up and will be increasing security at many city buildings and facilities.

The FBI Minneapolis office said it is helping monitor and get out any intelligence information they come across in the coming days and are ready to respond if anything does happen.