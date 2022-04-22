Twin Cities Pride announces return with 50th anniversary in Loring Park

article

After two years of modified events due to restrictions on large gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Twin Cities Pride will celebrate its 50th anniversary by bringing the Pride Festival back to Loring Park in Minneapolis on June 25 and 26.

According to the announcement, the theme for 2022 will be "past, present and future" in honor of the first Pride march in Minneapolis, and to spotlight the next generation of the LGBTQIA+ community members.

As part of the celebration, entertainment, a food court and a beer garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the weekend. This year, Twin Cities Pride is focusing on making events more accessible for everyone with additional ramps, spaces for ASL interpreters and ADA accessible bathrooms, according to an announcement.

Aside from the celebrations in Loring Park, the official 50th Twin Cities Pride March will be held on June 26 – starting at 11 a.m. on 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue before ending in Loring Park.

New this year, Twin Cities Pride is also expanding its festival with events in May.

The inaugural OUT Venture at Boom Island Park will be on Saturday, May 21, after the annual Rainbow Run. Hosted by members of the LGBTQIA+ community, OUT Venture encourages everyone to get outdoors through various activities like watersports, biking and rock wall climbing.

A staple of the Twin Cities LGBTQIA+ community, Twin Cities Pride’s "mission is to empower every LGBTQ+ person to live as their true self. We envision a future where all LGBTQ+ people are valued and celebrated for who they are," according to its site.

Annual celebrations and events are held all throughout Minnesota during the summer.