Twin Cities Pride announces virtual celebrations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Twin Cities Pride is finding a way to go on amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with some changes.

Last month, organizers announced the Pride festival and parade scheduled for the weekend of June 27-28 was postponed.

Now, organizers have announced virtual celebrations throughout Pride Month including a Rainbow Run 5K, marketplace, concert series, art show and parade—all taking place virtually.

Organizers say dates and details will be coming soon on their website.