Twin Cities Pride back on for 2021, but without parade

Twin Cities Pride is back on in-person this year, but the parade may not be.

The 49th annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will be held at Loring Park on July 17-18, featuring local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, food courts, a beer garden and music stages. There will be no Saturday night concert or fireworks and there are no plans for a parade at this time, organizers say.

Gov. Tim Walz has lifted Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor events, allowing Pride and other summer traditions to go forward. Pride attendees will still be encouraged to follow COVID-19 precautions, according to organizers.

The Minnesota Department of Health is planning to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the festival as well.

There are several other Pride events planned outside the festival weekend, including the Grand Marshal MASK-queerade and Art Show on June 17 and the Rainbow Run on June 27.

Last year, Twin Cities Pride moved online, with the usual events held virtually throughout Pride month. The virtual Pride parade, however, was put on hold for a march in downtown Minneapolis demanding justice for George Floyd.