Twin Cities play hosts to two big tournaments

With the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament and Minnesota Boys State High School Hockey Tournament going on at the same time, this week is a great week for Minnesota sports fans.

"These next three to four days are the best," St. Cloud Cathedral hockey mom Jennifer Bacik said.

"I was ecstatic. I love the Big Ten Tournament," Gophers basketball mom Jolene Hart said. Hart was in attendance to see her daughter Sophie of the Minnesota women’s basketball team.

Nearby, Elvera Neuman was excited too. Known by many as the "Blanket Lady," Neuman says she hasn’t missed a Gopher Women’s home game since 2011; and d she wasn’t going to miss a Big Ten tournament in her backyard.

"I’m just glad that it’s here," Elvera Neuman said. "It’s fabulous. I think we’ve got so many good restaurants for everybody to try. We got Mall of America, just walking the streets, it’s beautiful."

Across the Twin Cities, the Xcel Energy Center also hosted many happy sports fans.

"It’s all about hockey," Bacik said. "It’s fun family watching the boys on the ice."

"It’s just so cool, school colors and people coming out to support their team," hockey fan Brandon Spratt finished. "There’s really nothing like the state tournament and it’s just awesome to be here at it."