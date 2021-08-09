Minneapolis man releases song inspired by Suni Lee

Like millions of people, Matthew Beachy watched as Suni Lee wowed the world during the Olympics.

The St. Paul gymnast also inspired some verbal acrobatics from Beachy here at home.

Beachy, who performs under the name Lil Crush, started singing Lee's praises after seeing her win gold at the Tokyo Games.

The rapper, who grew up in south Minneapolis, says Lee represents being your best and doing your best - and he wants to inspire others to do the same

"What she's shown people is ‘keep going and you will make your dreams come true.’ I'm trying to get that through people's ears one more time."

The song includes shout-outs to Lee's flawless floor routine, perfect 10's in the vault, and her fellow Team USA gymnast Simone Biles.

Lil Crush says it only took him and his collaborators three days to perfect the song, which he released on Spotify and other platforms over the weekend.

"I'm so happy with it. I think the message completely got across. I'm ecstatic," he said.

The rapper says seeing the impact Lee has had on the Hmong community, St. Paul, and the rest of the world has truly made her a golden girl.

Now, he hopes she's an example to others to pursue their passions.

To hear the song, click here.