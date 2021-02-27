Twin Cities could see some snow overnight as temps dip on Sunday

article

After some sun and warmer temperatures on Saturday, conditions are expected to trend back towards winter on Sunday as a winter weather advisory has been issued for much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities.

The winter weather advisory will go into effect from midnight to 10 a.m. on Sunday as snow pushes through.

Temps will fall starting overnight, continuing into the day on Sunday with temperatures in the 20s expected for the afternoon and teens by the evening.

As the temps fall, a band of snow and rain will push through Sunday morning, with the potential of just one to three inches for most with some localized areas seeing four.

Temps will remain low on Monday before rebounding for the rest of the week.