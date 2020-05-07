Twin Cities churches, salons and other businesses sue Gov. Walz, AG and county attorneys over stay-at-home order

Some Twin Cities churches, salons, a mini golf course and a card and gift shop are collectively suing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey county attorneys over the stay-at-home order that has kept many businesses and large gathering places closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of Northland Baptist Church of St. Paul, Living Word Christian Center in St. Paul, Glow In One Mini Golf in Woodbury, the A J Hulse Company, which operates a handful of men’s salons and Myron’s Cards and Gifts, which has several locations across the metro.

The lawsuit challenges the stay-at-home order, claiming it shut down the state’s economy and has devastated businesses. It also says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations do not give direction on which businesses should close, claiming the governor chose the “winners and losers.”

The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages as well as a declaration that the Walz, Ellison and others violated the rights of the businesses and an injunction prohibiting them from enforcing some of the governor’s executive orders.

The stay-at-home order has been extended until May 18.