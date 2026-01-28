TSA introduces $45 ConfirmID option for passengers without REAL ID

The Brief Starting Feb. 1, passengers without a REAL ID or passport can pay a $45 fee for TSA ConfirmID. The fee must be paid online before arriving at the security checkpoint. TSA ConfirmID is optional, but if a traveler chooses not to use it and does not have an acceptable ID, they may not be allowed through security.



Travelers without a REAL ID or passport will soon have a new option to verify their identity at TSA checkpoints, though it comes at a price.

TSA ConfirmID

The backstory:

According to a TSA regional spokesperson at Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, beginning Feb. 1, passengers without a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification, such as a passport, will be charged $45 to use TSA’s alternative identity verification system, known as TSA ConfirmID.

This fee must be paid online before arriving at the security checkpoint. Travelers will need to show a payment receipt to TSA officers to proceed. Once verified, passengers will undergo the identity validation process and be screened as usual. However, they may face additional screening due to the lack of a REAL ID.

Passengers who arrive at the checkpoint without proper identification or prior ConfirmID payment will receive a paper QR code directing them to the payment website. The $45 payment is valid for 10 days, allowing multiple uses within that period.

According to TSA’s website, using TSA ConfirmID is optional, but travelers without acceptable identification who choose not to use the service may not be allowed through security and could miss their flight.