Troopers: Alcohol involved in deadly White Bear Lake crash

A man is dead after a rollover crash in White Bear Lake on Friday night -- that troopers say involved alcohol and the victim not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers responded shortly after 9 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash involving a Jeep near the White Bear Avenue ramp on westbound I-694.

Investigators say the Jeep was on 694 when the driver lost control, rolled into the right ditch, and ended up on a grassy area near the on-ramp to White Bear Avenue.

The driver of the Jeep, identified by Minnesota State Patrol as 41-year-old Logan Sova of Stillwater, was killed as a result of the crash. Troopers say it appears alcohol was involved in the wreck and the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

What caused the driver to lose control is not clear, but troopers note the road was slick from snow and ice.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 34-year-old North St. Paul woman, was not hurt.