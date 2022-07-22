Trinity Ottoson-Smith murder suspect indicted, bail raised to $2 million

A man charged with murdering a child as she played on her trampoline now faces new charges and a higher bail in connection with the deadly incident.

D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, of Minneapolis has been charged by a Hennepin County Grand Jury with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of first-degree murder (with intent). Robinson was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder as a result of the shooting.

Robinson was taken into custody for the May 15 shooting of Trinity Ottoson-Smith. Police say the 9-year-old was jumping on a trampoline in the backyard of a friend's home on the 2200 block of North Illion Avenue in Minneapolis. Trinity was rushed to the hospital where she died 12 days later.

Investigators have said it appears Trinity was "an unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting."

After the Indictment filed on July 21, Judge Toddrick Barnette ordered Robinson’s bail be raised to $2 million.