Trevor Bauer suspended for two seasons for violating MLB's sex assault, domestic violence policies

Major League Baseball announced the suspension of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two seasons, equating to 324 games, for what it deemed to be violations of the league's sexual assault and domestic violence policies.

The Southern California native and Cy Young award-winning pitcher said he strongly denies any such violations.

Bauer released a statement on social media saying, "In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

Following the suspension, the Dodgers released a statement saying in part:

"The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault. We’ve cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision."

Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2021, under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the union after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters last year.

Earlier this week, Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser.

The case was also investigated by the Pasadena Police Department, which later presented its finding to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. In that investigation, officials announced Bauer would not face any criminal charges.

A judge initially issued a temporary restraining order against the Cy Young Award winner, but later declined to extend the order, ruling after an extensive hearing that Bauer and the woman engaged in rough sex within boundaries that the woman herself helped determine.

The District Attorney's Office also declined to pursue any charges in the case.

Bauer, 31, signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers in February 2020, worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, reported to be the highest single-season salary in baseball history.

The two-year suspension will extend beyond his contract with the Dodgers.

City News Service contributed to this report