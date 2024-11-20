Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil held at MN Capitol

A vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance was held at the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday.

The vigil

Minnesota's MNclusive Employee Resource Group hosted the vigil, with speakers who included Kat Rohn, the director of OutFront MN, Emma McBride, the executive director of the Council on LBGTQIA2S+ Minnesotans, members of Minnesota state government, and other community members affected by violence against transgender individuals.

What is Transgender Day of Remembrance?

The Transgender Day of Remembrance began as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998, and transgender people lost to violence since her death.

It is held annually on Nov. 20.

GLAAD offers ways people can show their support for the community on Transgender Day of Remembrance, including attending and/or organizing a vigil on Nov. 20.