Train carrying hazardous materials derails in St. Louis County

A Canadian National Railway train carrying hazardous material derailed in northern Minnesota Monday night.

The train derailment occurred around 8:20 p.m. in Field Township, about six miles north of Cook. The train consisted of nine rail cars, five of which tipped over, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Two of the cars contained hazardous liquefied propane and butane, but no leaks or spills were reported. Authorities did not specify what the other rail cars were transporting.

The derailment happened in a rural, non-residential area, and the public is not in danger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Minnesota has had at least two other train derailments involving hazardous materials this year. In March, more than a dozen cars on a BNSF train derailed near Raymond, Minnesota, with several derailed tankers carrying ethanol catching on fire. In May, 24 freight train cars derailed near Lancaster, Minnesota, with some carrying naphtha and decene, both of which are flammable liquids.