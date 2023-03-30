Expand / Collapse search
Train derails, starts on fire in western Minnesota; area evacuated

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:01AM
FOX 9

RAYMOND, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than a dozen rail cars on a BNSF train derailed near Raymond, Minnesota, early Thursday, with several derailed tankers starting on fire. 

BNSF told FOX 9 approximately 22 rail cars derailed at 1:02 a.m. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the train was carrying ethanol and corn syrup liquid. 

Train derails, starts on fire in Raymond, Minnesota

More than a dozen rail cars on a BNSF train derailed near Raymond, Minnesota, early Thursday, with several derailed tankers starting on fire.

The area near the derailment has been evacuated. No travel is advised in the area, and Highway 23 is closed. 

"FRA is on the ground after a BNSF train carrying ethanol derailed early this morning, leading to an evacuation in the area of Raymond, MN. At present no injuries or fatalities have been reported. We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigation," United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted.

A BNSF train derailed at about 1 a.m. Thursday, March 30, and started on fire.  (FOX 9)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state emergency management leaders will go to Raymond to visit where the train derailed at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, a news release says. The governor, who was briefed by Buttigieg, will meet with residents.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. 

