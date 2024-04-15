Here's why you might here outdoor sirens in Hennepin County on Monday, April 15
article
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - You may hear outdoor tornado sirens in some Hennepin County communities Monday afternoon. Here's why.
Hennepin County Emergency Management (HCEM) on Monday said at 1 p.m. it will be conducting siren maintenance and growl testing in the following communities:
- Brooklyn Park
- Champlin
- Crystal
- Dayton
- Eden Prairie
- Edina
- Greenfield
- Long Lake
- Medina
- Orono
- Plymouth
- St. Anthony
- St. Louis Park
According to the HCEM, "Each month growl testing occurs after the monthly siren test to select sirens that need further testing."
Typically, the monthly siren tests happen at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.