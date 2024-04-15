Here's why you might here outdoor sirens in Hennepin County on Monday, April 15

article

You may hear outdoor tornado sirens in some Hennepin County communities Monday afternoon. Here's why.

Hennepin County Emergency Management (HCEM) on Monday said at 1 p.m. it will be conducting siren maintenance and growl testing in the following communities:

Brooklyn Park

Champlin

Crystal

Dayton

Eden Prairie

Edina

Greenfield

Long Lake

Medina

Orono

Plymouth

St. Anthony

St. Louis Park

According to the HCEM, "Each month growl testing occurs after the monthly siren test to select sirens that need further testing."

Typically, the monthly siren tests happen at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.