Here's why you might here outdoor sirens in Hennepin County on Monday, April 15

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 15, 2024 11:39am CDT
Hennepin County
FOX 9
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - You may hear outdoor tornado sirens in some Hennepin County communities Monday afternoon. Here's why.

Hennepin County Emergency Management (HCEM) on Monday said at 1 p.m. it will be conducting siren maintenance and growl testing in the following communities: 

  • Brooklyn Park
  • Champlin
  • Crystal
  • Dayton
  • Eden Prairie
  • Edina
  • Greenfield
  • Long Lake
  • Medina
  • Orono
  • Plymouth
  • St. Anthony
  • St. Louis Park

According to the HCEM, "Each month growl testing occurs after the monthly siren test to select sirens that need further testing."

Typically, the monthly siren tests happen at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.