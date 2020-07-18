Tornado reported as storms move into Wisconsin

A tornado reportedly touched down along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border as another system of severe weather has pushed east out of the Twin Cities metro.

The tornado was observed near Prescott, Wisconsin around 9:55 p.m. shortly after a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pierce and St. Croix counties along with southern Washington County in Minnesota.

The extend of damage from the reported tornado is not known.

The evening warning followed other warnings in the metro earlier in the day as another set of storms moved through.