Top Teacher: Waconia 2nd grade teacher Margo Skjefte



FOX 9 recognized a Waconia educator as a "Top Teacher" on Wednesday.

Margo Skjefte from Southview Elementary School in Waconia took home the honor. She has been teaching second grade for eight years and during this time, she's made quite an impression.

Her nominees say she is fun and serious at the same time, advocates for schools in front of the school board, and creates a safe place for kids. But Margo did not always have plans to become a teacher.

"We had a family experience when I was in college of really following your passions and follow your gut and what you think you are meant to be," she explained. "So I changed courses a little bit and followed my heart into what I always felt like was the reason I was put here."

