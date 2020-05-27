Top Teacher: Tom Deris of Glendale Elementary in Savage

It's the time of year when FOX 9 honors nine outstanding teachers for the FOX 9 Top Teacher Award. This year, our station is recognizing the teachers virtually.

This week Top Teacher honors someone who recognizes the importance of the "whole" student: Tom Deris of Glendale Elementary in Savage, Minnesota.

Mr. Deris's nominator says he teaches beyond the books and encourages all his students to be their unique selves. He has gotten rid of desks and gives his students the flexibility to choose how to learn.

Deris has been teaching for 14 years in the Prior Lake/Savage school district.