Tobacco shop illegally selling marijuana shut down in Mahnomen, Minn.

Authorities shut down cannabis sales at a tobacco shop on tribal land in northern Minnesota on Wednesday.

The White Earth Nation says it is aware of the shutdown conducted by the Paul Bunyan Task Force, White Earth Police Department, and the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office. The tribal nation is cooperating with authorities as the investigation is ongoing.

KVRR in Fargo reports the shop that was raided is the Asema Tobacco and Pipe Shop, which is owned by a tribal member. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the shop's owner advertised the cannabis sales, showing off three jars of apparent marijuana, while calling it a historic day for Minnesota.

In a statement, the White Earth Nation is reminding residents that while marijuana can be sold on tribal lands, businesses still need a license to conduct cannabis sales legally. On the White Earth Reservation, licenses are issued through the nation's cannabis control commission.

"The Commission will seize and destroy any illegal cannabis within the exterior boundaries of the White Earth Reservation," writes officials. "The Band is committed to supporting businesses engaged in the legal sale of cannabis and cannabis products. Unauthorized sales of cannabis will be investigated in accordance with all applicable laws. The Band would caution everyone to use common sense when it comes to cannabis."

While marijuana was seized from this facility, legal cannabis sales opened up at another dispensary in Mahnomen on Thursday. The Red Lake Nation also opened up the state's first cannabis dispensary earlier this week.