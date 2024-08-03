Live updates: Walz weekend plans, Harris VP meetings

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has canceled his plans to travel to New Hampshire to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris, as Harris reportedly interviews her potential running mates this weekend.

"The governor's schedule has changed, and he is no longer traveling to New Hampshire this weekend," Teddy Tschann, spokesperson for Gov. Walz, confirmed to FOX 9.

AP: Kamala Harris interviewing 6 potential VP picks this weekend

The Associated Press confirmed Harris is interviewing 6 potential running mates this weekend ahead of a formal announcement and a battleground tour with her VP pick next week, including a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday and a stop in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The Harris interview list includes Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, according to two people with knowledge of Harris’ selection process. The people were granted anonymity to discuss private campaign deliberations.

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he has spoken to Harris about her VP process, but said, "I’ll let her work that out.

Walz comments on Harris VP finalists

Walz responded to questions from reporters earlier this week on whether he could be the Harris VP pick.

"I'm not interviewing for anything, I am who I am," Gov. Walz said. "I don't know if every high school geography teacher expects to be in this position at some point."

He added it is "very strange" to watch people talking about him on TV while running on the treadmill.

When asked who he would like to see as the nominee, Walz said someone who is "compatible with whatever the vice president wants" and "Continues to implement the policies we've seen out of this administration."

Gov. Walz said those polices include "Investing in children, taking climate change seriously, working as true partners with states because I've seen what happens when you have a president who doesn't value partnerships and one who does."

Minnesota DFL lawmakers endorse Walz for VP

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy posted a letter to Harris on X, endorsing Gov. Walz as the vice presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 election. The letter was signed by several Minnesota House and Senate lawmakers.

In the letter, lawmakers tell Harris that Gov. Walz would be an "outstanding partner" and "excellent choice" for Vice President.

"Governor Walz is a true leader. With full Democratic control of state government and a once-in-a-generation opportunity before us, he set an inspirational vision of building a Minnesota that is the best state in the nation for children and families," the endorsement letter said. "His leadership and partnership were essential to our success and our historically-productive legislative biennium, which included strong protections for reproductive rights, significant investments in education, free school meals, paid family and medical leave, improving housing affordability, bold climate action, gun violence prevention, a nation-leading child tax credit that is projected to reduce child poverty by a third, and historic investments in infrastructure."

The letter goes on to say Gov. Walz accomplished this with narrow majorities in the legislature.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.