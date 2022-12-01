Ties Lounge & Rooftop in Minneapolis closing due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

A rooftop lounge in Minneapolis that was once committed to "fighting for the revival of downtown" has announced it will close its doors due to "unforeseen circumstances" at its current location.

"Bringing Minneapolis together is what we are all about. We feel as though that resonates with a lot of you after years of struggle to bring people back to a safe, lively Minneapolis," an announcement on the establishment’s social media pages said Thursday. "It was a dream come true for us to see Ties Lounge & Rooftop bring many of you joy. All we ever wanted was to be the spark to push downtown back in the right direction."

In March, FOX 9 reported about the group of young entrepreneurs opening Ties, hoping to bring new life to Nicollet Avenue with "a bar, lounge, restaurant and rooftop concept."

"There’s still a large part of our community of people that still live down here and work down here we can’t forget about," said co-owner Stevie Moman at the time.

"Nicollet Mall is such a beautiful street the city deserves so much better from all of us to come together and liven it up for all of us," said co-owner Gene Sanguma.

Both Moman and Sanguma said, "Their goal was to create a space of healing and community for people to reconnect after spending nearly two years apart and, in many cases, away from the vibrancy of Minneapolis’ entertainment district."

FOX 9 has reached out to Ties for further comment and clarification.