New Ties Lounge and Rooftop owners: ‘We’re still fighting for downtown’

After COVID-19 and civil unrest kept many people away from downtown Minneapolis, a group of young entrepreneurs is hoping to bring new life to Nicollet Avenue with a bar, lounge, restaurant and rooftop concept.

"There’s still a large part of our community of people that still live down here and work down here we can’t forget about," says owner Stevie Moman.

Moman is one of a group of young entrepreneurs, all in their mid-20s, going from event promoters to bar owners, trying to bring new energy to downtown Minneapolis.

"Our whole goal to come in here and bring sparks to downtown," Moman said.

This weekend they’re opening Ties Lounge and Rooftop in Nicolette Avenue – a daring new venture that’s aimed at bringing people back to the city and back to face-to-face interaction.

"We really want this place to be a place of healing for people, where people can come back and sit back and enjoy themselves and meet new people, network," said owner and creative director Gene Sanguma.

After COVID-19 and civil unrest kept many people away from downtown Minneapolis, a group of young entrepreneurs is hoping to bring new life to Nicollet Avenue with a bar, lounge, restaurant and rooftop concept.

Sanguma and Moman say they want to create a space of healing and community for people to reconnect after spending nearly two years apart and, in many cases, away from the vibrancy of Minneapolis’ entertainment district.

"We want people to walk through those doors let their hands up and walk in with open arms to meet their next best friend," Sanguma said.

Ties Lounge and Rooftop is a four-floor space that includes a stunning downtown rooftop, basement speakeasy space, lounge and bar and food hall style restaurant area.

"We really wanted to grab every best thing about every bar, eatery, nightlife and tie it all under one roof.

Owners say they recognize opening a new bar and restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, during a time when so many others are closing up shop, is no easy task. Many have their doubts that downtown can ever return to what it once was.

However, they say it’s up to young entrepreneurs like them to take the risk, and bring a spark back to Minneapolis.

"It’s honestly not just up to us, but all of us as a community, as a whole, to work together to bring people back to Minneapolis," Sanguma said. "Nicollet Mall is such a beautiful street the city deserves so much better from all of us to come together and liven it up for all of us."

Local chef Josh Headquist is in on the endeavor – opening his fourth Joey Meatballs food concept at Ties. It’s a fast-casual, handmade pasta spot that’s already proven success at other food hall concepts like Malcom Yards, Keg and Case and Potluck in Rosedale Mall.

Ties will also be home to his newest food window: OG Za Za, featuring handmade pizzas.

Ties owners say it was important for them to select a food vendor that reflected their values: building and supporting community. Headquist works with people getting out of prison, connecting them with job and housing opportunities.

Advertisement

Ties Lounge and Rooftop officially opens on Saturday, March 12.