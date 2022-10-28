Three people shot in Minneapolis drive-by shooting on Lake Street

article

Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

Officers from Minneapolis's third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Lake Street, near Hiawatha Avenue, at 3:02 p.m., and arrived to find three injured victims, all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds: a juvenile male and a man and woman, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and transported the victims to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) by ambulance.

Police say that investigators believe that the gunman fired the shots from a vehicle that left the area, and that the victims were standing on the sidewalk. Police are not yet aware of any connection between the victims.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.