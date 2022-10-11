3 Feeding Our Future defendants set to change pleas

Guilty pleas could soon be coming in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud case as three defendants in the case have scheduled change of plea hearings.

Court records show Hadith Ahmed, Bekam Merdassa, and Hanna Marakegn are set to appear in federal court on Thursday for the plea hearings.

All three were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the case under a federal statement sheet but not indicted. In total, 49 people face charges related to the $250 million fraud case involving Feeding Our Future.

Authorities brought the charges last month, with accusations that stolen money that was intended to help feed children during the pandemic was used for personal gain. Over the course of years, authorities say the defendants falsified receipts, claiming to have served as many as 125 million fake meals.

If guilty pleas are entered during Thursday's hearings, they would be the first guilty pleas in the massive fraud case.