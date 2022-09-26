Threats close three Richfield schools, following shooting at football game

Following a shooting at their homecoming game, three schools in Richfield, Minnesota are closed today after receiving threats, the district announced.

The district has not released the nature of the online threats or how creditable they believe they are, but after Friday when two people were shot, they decided to close three schools: Richfield High School, Richfield Middle School, and the Richfield College Experience Program. The Richfield-run South Education Center program is also closed.

"We are aware that this is an unsettling message to receive. We are grateful to the Richfield community for your support and to the individuals who reported the threats to us. While we had hoped to see students today to offer support, connection and learning, we are making this decision with student and staff safety in mind. Support staff will be available via phone or Google Meets to support students and families," Superintendent Steven Unowsky said in a statement.

All elementary school will remain open.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting.