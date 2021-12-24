Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Pine County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Wadena County, West Marshall County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Chisago County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Norman County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County

Thousands of luminaries light up Hopkins neighborhood on Christmas Eve

By
Published 
Updated 9:18PM
Hopkins
FOX 9

Thousands of luminaries light up Hopkins neighborhood on Christmas Eve

Every year on Christmas Eve, neighbors in Hopkins line 29 city blocks with 5,000 luminaries. The tradition was started five years ago by Dave Benson, who recently passed away from cancer. His legacy continues to shine on.

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's a last-second dash to get ready on Christmas Eve in Hopkins, but these homeowners aren't at the mall or wrapping presents. They're setting up 5,000 luminaries across more than two dozen city blocks from 5th Avenue North to 12th Avenue North from Main Street to Highway 7.

The community project is put on by the Hopkins' Avenues Neighborhood Association. 

Every year on Christmas Eve, neighbors in Hopkins line 29 city blocks with 5,000 luminaries.

"We are a place where you can come, you can walk, you can drive the streets," said Lisa Nelson, who helped organize the event as a block captain. 

The tradition was started five years ago by Dave Benson, who recently passed away from cancer. His legacy continues to shine on. 

"We can set these lights not just to celebrate Christmas, but to celebrate the community. We are all coming out together as neighbors, we are lighting these, we are chatting, we are getting to know each other," said Nelson.

The beautiful event is also a fundraiser for a local food shelf and elementary school, as well as the city's police and fire departments. It's also a chance for people who may have never met to come together.

"Those relationships go above and beyond than anything we could ever expect from the luminaries, but the luminaries are gorgeous!" exclaimed Nelson. 

Houses decorated with holiday decorations can be seen along the path of 5,000 luminaries in Hopkins, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Amid a pandemic and a cold Minnesota winter, organizers hope the rows of luminaries serve as a symbol of hope for those beyond their city limits as well.

"I think it's also giving people hope. Hope that people are out here on a dark night, looking for ways to bring a community together," said Nelson. 

The luminaries typically burn well past midnight and are picked up on Christmas morning. 