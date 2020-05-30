Thousands gather for Justice for George Floyd rallies at 38th and Chicago, Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis

A massive protest took place at Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue South near the Minneapolis Police Department's Fifth Precint Saturday afternoon with thousands demanding justice for George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day.

Saturday’s protest comes after another night of rioting in south Minneapolis and St. Paul. Gov. Tim Walz has initiated an 8 p.m. curfew for the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in an attempt to restore calm.

A second rally took place across town at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South--the site of Floyd's death. There, thousands gathered to enjoy food and community while honoring Floyd's memory and calling for justice.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, faith and community leaders urged people to make their voices heard Saturday afternoon, but to comply with the curfew and return home by 8 p.m.

Floyd’s death has sparked similar protests in more than 20 states across the nation.

George Floyd died at the hospital on May 26 after being detained by police. A video taken by a bystander showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin continued to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness and had no pulse. Two other officers who were helping hold Floyd down did not move from their positions until the ambulance arrived. A fourth officer stood nearby and made no attempt to check on Floyd’s condition, despite bystanders’ pleas.

All four officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired. Chauvin was arrested and charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Many are calling for the other three officers to be charged as well.

The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are continuing to investigate Floyd’s death.